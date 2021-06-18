Daily record: Friday, June 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Abbott, Jeffrey A., 7/4/1963, of 4527 15th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 8 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,790 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Baird, Justin M., 10/8/1985, of 914 Iriquoris Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 10 on other narcotic sched I & II; $3,555 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 10 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on false report of offense.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Deakin, Kaler D., 10/15/1997, of 22049 E. 1950th St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered April 15 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $605 fine/costs, 48 hours home confinement. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.