Daily record: Friday, June 18, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Abbott, Jeffrey A., 7/4/1963, of 4527 15th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 8 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,790 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Baird, Justin M., 10/8/1985, of 914 Iriquoris Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 10 on other narcotic sched I & II; $3,555 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 10 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on false report of offense. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Deakin, Kaler D., 10/15/1997, of 22049 E. 1950th St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered April 15 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $605 fine/costs, 48 hours home confinement. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance. 

Dillin, Blake L., 6/25/1984, of 1513 W. Main St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered April 13 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,398 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 47 days credit time served, 13 days home confinement. Guilty finding entered April 13 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; 30 months conditional discharge, 49 days credit time served, 13 days home confinement.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Castillo Valadez, Juan Jose, 2/29/1988, of 2317 17th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 2 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

