Daily record: Friday, June 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Turner, Antoine Dymetrae, 2/11/1986, of 2605 Pershing Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

Warren, Darnell, 3/3/1970, of 1407 12th Ave. #5, Moline; guilty finding entered May 15 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 44 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered May 15 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 44 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor interfere report domestic violence.

Wilson, Tatiana L., 12/26/1982, of 426 4th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed May 21 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; $2,545 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Baker, John A., 4/6/1990, of 912 16th St., Port Byron; withheld judgment/supervision June 5 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

