Daily record: Friday, June 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Strunk, Darold S., 8/7/1993, of 1450 18th Ave., Apt. B14, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 12 on aggravated discharge firearm/peace officer/fireman; $1,771 fine/costs, 15 years DOC, 3 years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR).

Taets, Rachael Marie, 11/7/1980, of 13016 13th St., Milan; withheld judgment May 10 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,585 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

Vardeman, Amanda, 11/7/1976, of 811 W. 46th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 10 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,989 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.

Wells, Sarah A., 2/8/1980, of 1115 E. Columbia Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed May 7 on possession of meth less than 5 grams and possession of controlled substance; $67 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rios-Aguilera, David, 9/1/1985, of 5915 34th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed May 10 on DUI.

Soe, Aung, 1/1/1975, of 629 7th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision May 18 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

