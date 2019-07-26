ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Downs, Joshua, Daniel-Bre, Haleigh, both of Sherrard.
Sperry, Jared, Sunken, Erica, both of Coal Valley.
Vradenburg, Jordan, Stehn, Kathryn, both of Davenport.
Asielue, Chike, Nwune, Chinenye, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kirsch, Alex, Summers, Bree, both of Kewanee.
Evans, Clayton, Waggoner, Danielle, both of Erie.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bolton, Barbara J., 11/8/1965, of 304 E 8th St., Apt. 2, Davenport; guilty finding entered May 15 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,312 court costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 15 on forgery/issue/deliver document; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 15 on forgery/issue/deliver document; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 15 on forgery/issue/deliver document; two years DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Klingbeil, Jared S., 3/30/1994, of 806 17th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision June 12 on DIU; $2,593 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Laingen, Collin M., 1/12/1986, of 1601 9th Ave., Port Byron; guilty finding entered June 5 on DUI; $2,727 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Maass, Gary A., 3/10/1965, of 3504 24th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 27 on DUI.