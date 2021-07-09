Daily record: Friday, July 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Eckert, Christopher Francis, 3/30/1985, of 329 11th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 18 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,909 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Gay, Ronald, Jr., 7/11/1990, of 3706 Pine Ridge Ct., Apt. 306, Moline; guilty finding entered June 18 on felony possession/use weapon/firearm; $759 fine/costs, three years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls. (MSR). Charge amended/reduced Oct. 20, 2020, court date June 18 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Doe, Jeffery W., 12/10/1991, of 2871 Heinz Rd., #10, Iowa City; withheld judgment May 12 on possession of controlled substance; $4,290 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.