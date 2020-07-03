Daily record: Friday, July 3, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alcala, Jennifer R., 6/21/1982, of 4510 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 25 on possession of controlled substance; $5,920 fine/costs, 30 months probation.

Ashley, Brett T., 6/8/1984, of 6855 Colonial Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered June 25 on possession of meth less than five grams; 12 months conditional discharge, $2,610 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and two counts of theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.

Bauer, Scott Michael, 2/6/1965, of 1874 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment June 18 on possession of controlled substance; $3,615 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions.

Berhenke, Jade Lee, 5/7/1985, of 556 30th St., Apt. 4, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 18 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,728 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 18 on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 18 on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams.

