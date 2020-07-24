Daily record: Friday, July 24, 2020

ROCK ISLANDCOUNTY FELONIES
Stephenson, Jordanne L., 8/26/1998, of 1918 6th Ave. #4, Moline; guilty finding entered July 9 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,135 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 44 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered July 9 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 24 months probations, 44 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rusk, Ryan L., 5/16/1994, of 200 W. Locust St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered May 29 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.
Walline, Jenniah R., 2/23/2019, of 810 Dilenbeck Dr. #1, Geneseo; guilty finding entered May 20 on unlawful possession credit/debit card; $1,444 fine/costs, three years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered May 20 on theft control intent less than $500 prior. Guilty finding entered May 20 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; three years DOC, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/control less than $500/prior.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Terry, Eda L., 12/11/1997, of 200 E. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria; withheld judgment/supervision July 2 on DUI; $2,516 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
