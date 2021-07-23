Daily record: Friday, July 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Arnold, Jay Michael, 3/15/1972, of 2720 25th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 1 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,577 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance. charge dismissed July 1 on possession of controlled substance; $413 court costs.

Baldwin, Shawn M., 8/10/1989, of 408 3rd St., Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance July 8 on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker; $1,769 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Peed, Devin T., 11/14/1997, of 813 E. 128th Ave., Tampa, Fla.; charge dismissed on two counts of felony possession of controlled substance and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

Petty, Chad M., 1/17/1982, of 1105 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 11 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,751 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 30 days home confinement.

