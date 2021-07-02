Daily record: Friday, July 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wassell, Angela E., 6/22/1980, of 24721 Grange Rd., Geneseo; charge dismissed June 11 on possession of meth less than 5 grams and possession of controlled substance.

Weighall, Faith, 6/24/1957, of 1310 10th St., Moline; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,100 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bonilla, Carlos, 4/21/1992, of 600 Cole St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 13 on felony violate order/prior domestic battery; $2,145 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 13 on felony violate order/prior domestic battery; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony violate order/prior domestic battery and misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property.