Daily record: Friday, July 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Walker, Tyler, 2/25/1997, of 436 E. 6th St., Milan; charge dismissed June 17 on two counts of aggravated batter/public place.

Westmoreland, Delmetta M., 1/2/1960, of 678 Home Blvd 206, D4, Galesburg; withheld judgment June 17 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,090 fine/costs, 120 days in jail, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McGhee, Korey S., 8/14/1987, of 6622 E. St., Chicago; guilty finding entered May 19 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; three years DOC, 124 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated UUW/vehicle/previous conviction and felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Milby, Jacob E., 11/26/1986, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 21 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered May 21 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor criminal trespass building.

