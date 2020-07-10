Daily record: Friday, July 10, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Mooney, Jessica H., 3/16/1988, of 1111 16th St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered April 2, court date June 26, on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,520 fine/costs, 30 months probation.

Sanders, April Marie, 4/18/1984, of 1140 E. 14th St. 1/2, Davenport; guilty finding entered June 24 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,587 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Tovar, Michael A., 1/28/1992, of 1509 26th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed June 25 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and felon possession/use firearm prior.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Phillips, Adam Michael, 5/12/1997, of 2510 N. Harrison St., Apt. 32, Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision June 18 on DUI; $2,734 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Porter, Mitchell J., 1/31/1989, of 530 37th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 17 on DUI; $2,883 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Quiroz, Tyler S., 8/1/1997, of 2369 28th St., Moline; charge dismissed June 17 on DUI.

