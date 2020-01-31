Daily record: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bennett, Linaya Michelle, 11/13/1983, of 310 29th Ave., Apt. 1/2, East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 3 on theft/false report/less than $300/previous conviction; $3,020 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 78 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Dec. 3 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 12 months conditional discharge, 78 days credit time served.

Berry, Melissa R., 11/26/1990, of 571 30th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,545 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Buckholtz, Scott Shane, 5/20/1989, of 501 27th St. B2, Moline; charge dismissed on aggravated battery/child less than 13/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/other prior. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Abbot, Brandon R., 11/11/1989, of 328 Perkins St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on driving revoked/suspended/SSS 2nd; $6,668 fine/costs, four months in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on driving revoked/suspended/SSS 2nd; four months in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on driving revoked/suspended/SSS 2nd; four months in jail. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Morris, Andrew J., 9/26/1990, of 1533 10th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on DUI.

Morrisey, Erin E., 3/17/1993, of 1315 Sierra Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on DUI.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Voss, Logan P., 7/5/1997, of 9980 Lyman Rd., Erie; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 15 on DUI; $2,331 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 

