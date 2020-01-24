Daily record: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Spicer, April J., 12/3/1983, of 1016 15th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment Nov. 8 on possession of controlled substance; $1,345 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Spinks, Kayla, 5/2/1997, of 2402 10th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $2,319 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Stark, Dawn Renee, 3/24/1967, of 358 16th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $589 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, seven days in jail, seven days credit time served.