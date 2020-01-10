Daily record: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Hume, Mary, John.
Loomis, Heather, Peter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Larios, Jose H., 11/2/1989, of 1406 18th St., Apt. 2, East Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,045 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Latiker, Ernest, 10/25/1973, of 765 Russell Rd., Waterloo; guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $3,409 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on aggravated DUI/3; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Council, Travis J., 8/20/1991, of 711 Rose #4, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,675 fine/costs, 24 months domestic battery/physical contact, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Snyder, Andrew M., 9/29/1992, of 1122 18th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 27 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Thinnes, Connor Patrick, 5/4/1991, of 717 W. 3rd St., Davenport; charge dismissed Nov. 18 on DUI.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Hart, Steven C., 3/29/1968, of 17326 N. 850th Ave., Cambridge; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 8 on DUI; $2,933 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.