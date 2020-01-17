Daily record: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Miller, Colleen M., 3/9/1989, of 2252 Bellevue Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $365 fine/costs, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Mincks, Tyler S., 7/14/1995, of 1639 20th Ave. #2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on threaten a public official; $1,572 fine/costs, 24 moths conditional discharge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan, Lashanda S., 5/23/1992, of 1301 E. Platt St., Apt. 101, Maquoketa, Iowa; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 14 on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5-10 grams; $1,580 fine/costs, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Morales, Luis A., 12/26/1967, of 710 N. Main St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,939 fine/costs, 12 months probation with special conditions, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor inference report domestic violence.

Mosley, Brian G., 10/23/1978, of 5430 Town and Country Lane, Quincy; Charge dismissed Oct. 24 on felony mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and felony possession of cannabis/500/2,000 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0