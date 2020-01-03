Daily record: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Swearingen, Shawn S., 7/22/1971, of 516 E. 8th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; $300 fine/costs, 8 years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and two counts of felony possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.