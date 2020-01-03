Daily record: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Franklin Kelvin Orlando, 10/22/1975, of 1038 20th St. #1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,178 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail.
Gahlbeck, Steven W., 4/7/1967, of 720 3rd Ave., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,824 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Griffin, Melinda J., 2/21/1956, of 1025 29th St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 15 on theft control intent $10,000-$100,000; $14,573 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Swearingen, Shawn S., 7/22/1971, of 516 E. 8th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; $300 fine/costs, 8 years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and two counts of felony possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vilella Nazario, Ramon L., 1/11/1980, of 1222 N. Hamlin, Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on counterfeit credit/debit card; $6,598 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 67 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300 and know possess/fraud/dl/permit.