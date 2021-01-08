Daily record: Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Harris, Tracy L., 2/7/1970, of 1826 46th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on identity theft/less than $300; $4,637 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on identity theft/less than $300.
Hawkins, Heather A., 8/19/1982, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,144 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Hickman, Earl Eugene III, 1/15/1967, of 505 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,365 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on retail theft/false report/more than $300; 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, 19 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ford, John D., 12/11/2000, of 705 Florence, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $34,694 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, anger management, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass building.
Muncey, Cynthia A., 3/18/1956, of 919 3rd St., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on misdemeanor theft deception intent less than $500; $2,065 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony theft deception intent $500-$10,000 and felony theft/$500-$10,000/school/worship and two counts misdemeanor theft deception intent less than $500.