Daily record: Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Harris, Tracy L., 2/7/1970, of 1826 46th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on identity theft/less than $300; $4,637 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on identity theft/less than $300.

Hawkins, Heather A., 8/19/1982, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,144 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Hickman, Earl Eugene III, 1/15/1967, of 505 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,365 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on retail theft/false report/more than $300; 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, 19 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES