Daily record: Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McKenzie, Elizabeth Ann, 12/31/1979, of 1501 43rd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 20 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $822 fine/costs, 24 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Moffitt, Keith W., 6/7/1986, of 400 Taylor Drive, Port Byron; guilty finding entered Dec 17 on felony theft controlled intent; $10,539 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on burglary; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony theft/stolen/less than $500 previous conviction and misdemeanor criminal trespass building.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ngold, Wilondja E., 1/1/1987, of 1914 8th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 16 on DUI; $2,572 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.