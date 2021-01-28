Daily record: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Rivera, Emilio W., 7/14/2003, of 4527 Archer Drive, East Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 19 on two counts of murder/other forcible felony.

Allen, Anthony C., 6/6/2002, of 2006 24th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 8 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle.

Arter, Charkita, 7/1/1991, of 641 W. 64th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 8 on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500; 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $964 court costs.

Baker, Christopher Lee, 10/14/1979, of 830 1st Ave., Apt. 113, East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,952 court costs, 90 days in jail, 78 days credit time served, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection and aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Torrence, Ronald T., 10/26/1991, of 201 3rd Ave. Sherrard; charge dismissed Nov. 23 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS