Daily record: Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Butler, Isiah Dominique, 10/11/1997, of 1324 44th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 12 on possession of controlled substance.
Campbell, Mary Catherine, 1/28/1987, of 725 21st St. A, Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $339 court costs.
Chavez, Shannon Marie, 10/31/1969, of 1920 3rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,945 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months probation.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lawson, Adario R., 8/11/1997, of 319 W. Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,625 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Dolan, Nathan R., 5/5/1982, of 501 36th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 9 on DUI; $2,938 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.