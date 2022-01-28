 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
Daily record: Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Butler, Isiah Dominique, 10/11/1997, of 1324 44th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 12 on possession of controlled substance. 

Campbell, Mary Catherine, 1/28/1987, of 725 21st St. A, Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $339 court costs.

Chavez, Shannon Marie, 10/31/1969, of 1920 3rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,945 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months probation. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lawson, Adario R., 8/11/1997, of 319 W. Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,625 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Dolan, Nathan R., 5/5/1982, of 501 36th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 9 on DUI; $2,938 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Horton, Tia M., 6/20/1997, of 405 W. 1st St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 30 on DUI; $4,163 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 200 hours public/community service.

