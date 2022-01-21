Daily record: Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Evans, Angelo, 5/27/1999, of 815 20th St., #3, Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 11 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300.
Givens, Alexander, 5/21/1980, of 1835 W. 6th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5 to 10 grams; $2,422 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams. Charge dismissed on felony other amount narcotic sched I&II.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Black, David J D, Geneseo; charge dismissed Nov. 15 on felony harassment/threaten person/kill and misdemeanor electronic harassment/obscene proposal; $141 court costs
Collins, Justin W., 11/23/1979, of 104 SE 8th Ave., Galva; charge dismissed Nov. 18 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams.
Cordrey, Todd J., 9/4/1970, of 722 May St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,551 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days electronic monitoring.
Crothers, Robert J., 7/4/1966, of 1100 Buena Vista Drive, Sun Prairie, Wis.; charge dismissed Nov. 15 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; death suggested/cause abated.