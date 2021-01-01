Daily record: Friday, Jan. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Campbell, Kenra Sharay, 9/24/1985, of 1727 W. 15th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,610 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding Nov. 17 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Boyo, Nathan J. R., 5/20/1986, of 419 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member; $1,600 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior.

Fontanez, Hector R. Jr., 3/17/1994, of 806 Rockwell St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $1,170 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor assault.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS