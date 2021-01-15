 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Jan. 15, 2020
Daily record: Friday, Jan. 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ralfs, James A., 9/6/1986, of 1001 16th St., #409, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 1 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $549 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 69 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5grams and two counts of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Ramirez, Tony Michael, 9/6/1996, of 3403 214th St., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $654 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ford, John D., 12/11/2000, of 705 Florence, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $34,694 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, anger management, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass building.

Workheiser, Gary D., 1/29/1970, of 217 Exchange St., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on aggravated DUI/3; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated DUI/3.

Yelm, Terry W., 12/5/1992, of 510 South East 1st Ave., Galva; charge dismissed Oct. 2 on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. 

