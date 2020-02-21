Daily record: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Daily record: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Garrigan, Shelby J., 7/11/1972, 803 Columbus Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,189 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Gorden, Dustin R., 6/16/1984, of 15 Morgan Rd., Galva; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,335 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 80 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Salinas, Vanessa L., 9/13/1979, of 404 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on possession of controlled substance; $3,660 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Sampson, Molly J., 10/22/1981, of 819 9th St., Colona; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,474 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Larson, Jonathan K., 7/23/1987, of 606 E. Prospect St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on DUI; $3,014 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Whan, Lindsey Ann, 9/7/1981, of 809 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on DUI; $3,020 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 45 days in jail.

