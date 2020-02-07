Daily record: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Daily record: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Leath, Justin E., 11/29/1984, of 447 Burgland Ave., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,371 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge with special conditions, anger management, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and  on two counts of felony domestic battery/other prior. 

Merritt, William P. III, 7/19/1980, of 730 Henry St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on possession of stolen firearm; $490 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on possession of stolen firearm; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felon fail/return to furlough and aggravated possession/2-5 stolen firearms and two counts of felon possession/use weapon/firearm. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Fitzpatrick, Sandra Ellen, 5/16/1958, of 1003 W. 10th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $2,459 fine/costs, 36 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. 

Fuhlman, Matthew J., 6/14/1963, of 410 E. 19th Ave., Milan; charge dismissed Dec. 10 on mfg/delivery one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Patten, Curtis J., 9/20/1954, of 115 W. Exchange St., P.O.Box 251, Atkinson; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on DUI; $3,408 fine/costs, 24 days probation, five days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Patten, Curtis J., 9/20/1954, of 115 W. Exchange St., Atkinson; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on DUI; $2,978 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, two days in jail.

