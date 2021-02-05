Daily record: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Marshall, Charles Lloyd, 2/7/1984, of 307 Elk St., Sabula, Iowa; guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,666 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.