Daily record: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Marshall, Charles Lloyd, 2/7/1984, of 307 Elk St., Sabula, Iowa; guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,666 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
Mayo, Justin, 2/9/1983, of 2385 19th, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $967 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
McQueen-Lee, Dejour Frederick Dewan, 11/26/1996, of 1843 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $1,414 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/CM violation. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/CM violation.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Loy, Thomas E., 1/20/1987, of 1548 40th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 8 on DUI.
Mehuys, David W., 10/30/1950, of 1111 48th St., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on DUI.