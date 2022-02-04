Daily record: Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Spooner, Sevan J., 2/21/1998, of 2504 214th St. N, Lot 279, Port Byron; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $202 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 18 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of firearm with defaced serial number.

Staub, Richard, 12/12/1984, of 439 34th Ave., Apt. 12, East Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; $250 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Simmons, Gilbert A., 3/18/1981, of 812 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Nov. 1 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

Simmons, Gilbert A., 3/18/1981, of 24765 Page St. Ext, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; eight years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; eight years DOC. Charge dismissed Nov. 1 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Simmons, Gilbert A., 3/18/1981, of 821 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Nov. 1 on meth delivery less than 5 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Miller, Matthew J., 11/25/1990, of 104 10th Ave., Colona; charge dismissed Nov. 3 on DUI.

