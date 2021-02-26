Daily record: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Stevens, Devin, 12/25/1989,, of 13265 135th St., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on felony burglary; $1,105 court costs, three years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony residential burglary. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Thompson, Darren, 2/16/1971, of 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 25 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,363 court costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor assault and criminal trespass to land.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Pratt, Mandy L., 3/28/1980, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Dec. 7 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.

Ramsey, Tamara S., 2/18/1961, of 1209 S. 10th St., Pekin, Ill.; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $800 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Thang, Ngun, 3/23/1982, of 1542 36th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on DUI; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on DUI; $2,803 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.

