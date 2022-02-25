Daily record: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ledesma, Emily Rose, 5/26/2000, of 1361 12th Ave., Apt. 6, East Moline; 24 months probation, 87 days credit time served.
March, Channing E., Jr., 12/23/1987, of 2926 Jefferson Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,721 fine/costs, 240 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
Martinez, Alondra, 8/7/1996, of 1724 W. 15th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Feb. 3 on aggravated battery/public place; $113 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rodriguez, Adrian, 3/15/1951, of 1606 Lake St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $3,625 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Roberts, Reena Marie, 1/20/1971, of 509 Warren St., Colona; charge dismissed Dec. 17 on DUI.
Rogers, Jacqueline Ranee, 4/6/1983, of 219 21st St., Apt. 315, Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 1 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Martinez, Trinidad, 9/19/1977, of 2325 19th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 26 on DUI; $2,741 fine/costs 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.