Daily record: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

March, Channing E., Jr., 12/23/1987, of 2926 Jefferson Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,721 fine/costs, 240 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Rodriguez, Adrian, 3/15/1951, of 1606 Lake St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $3,625 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment.