Daily record: Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Giminez, Lamond Darrnell, 12/24/1982, of 1717 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,545 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.
Gordon, Danielle, 4/8/1989, of 2319 Armil Place, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 26 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,295 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 909 days in jail, restitution.
Green, Charles, 8/18/1989, of 357 15th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on aggravated DUI/3.
Harrington, Rollanda, 1/6/1989, of 136 18th St. #203, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm; $2,094 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Diaz, Luke R., 3/17/1994, withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 15 on DUI; $2,788 fine/costs, 18 months supervision alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Griffin, Mitchell G., 3/17/1990, withheld judgment Dec. 15 on DUI; $2,783 fine/costs, 18 months supervision alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.