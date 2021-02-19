Daily record: Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Giminez, Lamond Darrnell, 12/24/1982, of 1717 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,545 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.