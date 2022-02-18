Daily record: Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Beason, Ratiya Rekee, 12/18/1989, of 1060 42nd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 10 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $2,444 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, 180 days in jail. Charge amended Feb. 10 on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.

Beeman, Justin L., 6/20/1983, of 1520 33rd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $3,705 fine/costs, six years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kling, Dylan J., 1/13/1993, of 3366 149th Ave., Sherrard; charge dismissed Dec. 28 on felony forgery/make/alter document and felony aggravated ID theft/less than $300/60 years + and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Roark, Audrey S., 11/9/1991, of 1409 1/2 Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Torres, Margarita I., 8/11/1999, of 1925 Dixwell St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,618 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, restitution.

Tristan, Phillip B., 7/28/1989, of 1374 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

