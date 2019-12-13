Daily record: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

McKay, Nathan, Zero, Sarah, both of Taylor Ridge.

Lindstrom, Joshua, Bennett, Heather, both of East Moline.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Dyke, Corisse, Justin.

Silk, Bethany, Jonny.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Snead, Meguille Santana, 11/28/1985, of 3130 9th St. 4L, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on theft control discharge; $331 fine/costs, one month conditional discharge, 50 days credit time served.

Stokes, Andrew, 12/29/1989, of 826 3rd Ave., Milan; withheld judgment Oct. 10 on possession of controlled substance; $3,185 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, 30 hours public service/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kraklio, Ronald L., 6/18/1977, of 4724 11th St. A., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,343 court costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Langlois, Todd R., 9/19/1979, of 310 NW 1st St., Apt. 4, Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,140 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mallery, Braden J., 9/28/1995, of 2359 State Rt. 17, La Fayette, Ill.; withheld judgment Aug. 15 on possession of meth less than five grams; $690 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 100 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public community service. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams. 

