Daily record: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Vandolah, Rusty, Anton Jr., Dennis, both of East Moline.

Manthe, Cody, Campbell, Elizabeth, both of Silvis.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Rios, Jose Fr., Zina.

Ricke, Michael, Jessica.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Defrieze, Jessica L., 3/11/1979, of 2118 8th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 14 on two counts of aggravated DUI/3; 1,500 court costs.

Dehaven, Michael Chad, of 11/20/1972, of 2721 16th St., Apt 2, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on meth delivery less than five grams; $2,093 court costs, four years DOC, 239 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Herrera Nunez, Elmer A., 2/7/2000, of 520 Pleasant St., Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,211 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

Housley, Lakeshia M., 2/16/1994, of 600 W. 4th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $1,164 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days periodic imprisonment.

Jungwirth, Theresa A., 4/14/1993, of 614 Willow St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,465 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 36 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance. 

