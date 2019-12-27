Daily record: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Defrieze, Jessica L., 3/11/1979, of 2118 8th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 14 on two counts of aggravated DUI/3; 1,500 court costs.

Dehaven, Michael Chad, of 11/20/1972, of 2721 16th St., Apt 2, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on meth delivery less than five grams; $2,093 court costs, four years DOC, 239 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than five grams.