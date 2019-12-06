Daily record: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ostermann, Dieter, Noriega, Kelsey, both of Iowa City.
Rodriguez, Miguel, Carrillo, Rebekah, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Lundahl, Mark, Kelly.
Peterson, Emily, Rudolph, Jeremiah.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Roth, Jennifer Leann, 12/9/1979, of 3818 11th Ave., Moline; charge amended/reduced Oct. 11 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,798 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Camacho, Luis A., 11/14/1973, of 307 Helmer St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 22 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $631 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, anger management. Charge amended on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
Caudill, Blake A., 6/11/1987, of 713 W. 7th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,064 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Garcia, Reina A., 309 N. Lakeview Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 13 on DUI; $2,321 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Lozano, Leonardo H., 5/15/1980, of 611 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 27 on DUI; $2,246 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.