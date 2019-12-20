Daily record: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Johnson, Erik, Peterson, Kelly, both of Orion.
Wittenauer, Robert, Geneseo, Allen, Hannah, Cambridge.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Genung, Sean, Jennifer.
Shuck, Charles, Kathleen.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Welcome, Marcus A., 7/27/1989, of 121 Smith St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 7 on other amount narcotic sched I&II; $4,375 fine/costs, 36 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Williams, Eric L., 6/30/1972, of 1744 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on counterfeit credit/debit card; $300 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on counterfeit credit/debit card; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on counterfeit credit/debit card; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on 8 counts of counterfeit credit/debit card. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise more than $300 and knowingly possess/fraud/dl/permit.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Yebra-Jasso, Luz A., 7/1/1990, of 2311 46th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 8 on DUI; $3,231 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Armstrong, Kyle W., 3/2/1993, of 508 A 12th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on DUI; $3,563 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Anderson, Eric A., 2/9/1968, of 800 NW 7th Ave., Galva; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 9 on DUI; $2,058 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.