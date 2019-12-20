Daily record: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Welcome, Marcus A., 7/27/1989, of 121 Smith St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 7 on other amount narcotic sched I&II; $4,375 fine/costs, 36 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

Williams, Eric L., 6/30/1972, of 1744 N. Laramie Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on counterfeit credit/debit card; $300 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on counterfeit credit/debit card; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on counterfeit credit/debit card; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on 8 counts of counterfeit credit/debit card. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise more than $300 and knowingly possess/fraud/dl/permit.