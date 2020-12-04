Daily record: Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cubbage, Martin III, 2/18/1997, of 106 E. 3rd St., Apt. 623, Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,648 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail.

Dann, Anthony Allen, 10/26/1994, of 525 3rd Ave. S., Clinton; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation, 40 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

Davis, Pierce R., 2/2/1989, of 909 N. Gaines St., Davenport; charge dismissed Nov. 9 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd and fleeing/attempt to elude officer 3+; $143 court costs.

Davis, Pierce Raynard, 2/2/1989, of 909 N. Gaines St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices/2nd; $143 fine costs, two years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Dixon, Paul Henry III, 1/25/1997, of 1032 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $711 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/persons present.

