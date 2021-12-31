 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pratt, Morris A., 3/21/1983, of 17021 10th Ave. N., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 24 months probation.

Pratt, Morris A., 3/21/1983, of 17021 10th Ave. N.E., East Moline; charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Swank, Brandon G., 10/28/1995, of 100 W. Upper St., Lot 36, Cambridge; guilty finding entered Oct. 26 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 26 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams. 

Thompson, William R., 10/4/1992, of 535 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,110 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Schneider, Larona L., 7/7/1961, of 1336 25th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on DUI; $2,424 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 20 days in jail, two days credit time served. 

