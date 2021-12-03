 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Anderson, Jimmie Malik, 12/8/1995, of 1923 5th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 4, on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,389 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served.  Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.

Atwater, Jordan A., 12/20/1993, of 139 17th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,530 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Worden, Damian S., 5/13/1979, of 3532 N. Finnell Ave., Peoria; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,056 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 364 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Schriner, Larry M., 4/1/1974, of 347 8th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Tekpah-Alohoetey, Datey, 7/30/1978, of 4102 11th St., Apt. 3A, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Thornton, Bryan DB, 12/5/1986, of 2320 8th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 13 on DUI; $3,811 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 30 days electronic monitoring.

