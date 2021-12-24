 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wilson, Austin D., 9/1/1994, of 802 S. 9th St. #1, Fairfield, Iowa; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on theft/stolen/intent $500 less than $10,000; $2,871 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 106 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on burglary without causing damage; 30 months probation, 106 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on burglary without causing damage; 30 months probation, 106 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on burglary without causing damage. Charge dismissed on residential burglary and burglary without causing damage. 

Zaglauer, Angela JoAnne, 5/5/1974, of 2817 6th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $263 court costs. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Picklesimer, Gary D., 11/6/1966, of 4211 St., Rt. 6, Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 26 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon; $3,648 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered Oct. 26 on felony violate order of protection/other prior; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony eavesdrop without consent/1st and misdemeanor assault. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

VanWatermeulen, Steven L., 12/25/1981, of 123 3rd St., Colona; guilty finding entered Dec. 2 on DUI; $2,841 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, five days credit time served.

