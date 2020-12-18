 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
View Comments

Daily record: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Burt, Ryan D., 7/15/1980, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $7,690 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 138 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 138 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams and meth delivery/15 less than 15 grams.

Burwell, Shawna K., 4/14/1992, of 901 N. Galena Ave., Wyoming; charge dismissed Sept. 21 on possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Saunders, Brandon M., 5/2/1984, of 330 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,870 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 16 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Burcham, Levi A., 12/11/1989, of 521 Pleasant St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Sept. 18 on DUI.

Gries, Skyler D K, 5/15/1995, of 1131 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa; guilty finding entered Sept. 11 on DUI; $150 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, five days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Casper, Dakota J., 12/3/1992, of 3223 9th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 2 on DUI; $2,792 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News