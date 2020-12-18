Daily record: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Burt, Ryan D., 7/15/1980, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $7,690 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 138 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 138 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams and meth delivery/15 less than 15 grams.