Daily record: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Vaughn, Robert Drew, 2/9/1985, of 1914 34th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $3,415 fine/costs, 10 years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I.

Wright, William, 11/26/1961, of 1808 E. 4th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,016 fine/costs, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ingle, Nickolas J., 7/12/2002, of 511 NE 1st St., Galva; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,165 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management, restitution. Guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; 24 months probation, anger management. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor assault. 

Just, Dana A., 3/18/1955, of 325 2nd St., Apt. 508, Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,151 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Ruiz-Villagomez, Ricardo, 5/5/1999, of 1107 15 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.

Ruiz-Villagomez, Ricardo, 5/5/1999, of 1107 15 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on DUI; $2,708 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.

Shears, Areanna, 1/20/1967, of 3130 9th St., Apt. 7E, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 17 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

