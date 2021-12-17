Daily record: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Vaughn, Robert Drew, 2/9/1985, of 1914 34th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $3,415 fine/costs, 10 years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I.
Wright, William, 11/26/1961, of 1808 E. 4th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,016 fine/costs, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ingle, Nickolas J., 7/12/2002, of 511 NE 1st St., Galva; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,165 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management, restitution. Guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; 24 months probation, anger management. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor assault.
Just, Dana A., 3/18/1955, of 325 2nd St., Apt. 508, Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,151 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 hours public/community service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ruiz-Villagomez, Ricardo, 5/5/1999, of 1107 15 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Ruiz-Villagomez, Ricardo, 5/5/1999, of 1107 15 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on DUI; $2,708 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.