Daily record: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Long, Emanuel L., 3/25/1988, of 512 W. 13th St., Davenport; charge dismissed on felony bring cannabis in a penal institution and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st.
Lundeen, Christopher Dale, 6/4/1976, of 733 25th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,970 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, three days credit time served.
Mallie, Ross D., 8/17/1977, of 228 9th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure; $1,746 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Martinez, Joanna Marie, 5/28/1978, of 3000 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,124 fine/costs 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Stang, Meagan a., 4/21/1989, of 121 1st St., Carbon Cliff; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,763 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Thomas, Taren M., 3/24/1994, of 2917 W. 34th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 5 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Johnson, Glenn A., 12/23/1961, of 4553 Slaughter Rd., Apt. 108, Eagan, Minn.; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on DUI; $1,823 fine/costs.
