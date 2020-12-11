Daily record: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Long, Emanuel L., 3/25/1988, of 512 W. 13th St., Davenport; charge dismissed on felony bring cannabis in a penal institution and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st.

Lundeen, Christopher Dale, 6/4/1976, of 733 25th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,970 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, three days credit time served.

Mallie, Ross D., 8/17/1977, of 228 9th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure; $1,746 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

Martinez, Joanna Marie, 5/28/1978, of 3000 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,124 fine/costs 180 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS