Daily record: Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
Daily record: Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McDaniel, Lamar Deandre, 4/10/1984, of 2616 63rd St., Kenosha, Wis.; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,665 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Nov. 4 on possession of controlled substance. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Davis, Amber R., 8/20/1981, of 304 Market St., Prophetstown; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license. 

Eilts, Dakota L., 7/25/1996, of 1714 E. 1324th St., Fowler, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2; one year DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Eilts, Tyler J., 1/4/1993, of 3728 N. Wilton Ave., Apt. 1, Chicago; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Oct. 18 on theft/control/person less than $500; $4,324 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution, 30 days public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Lafferty, Jacob J., 2/25/1982, of 249 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; charge dismissed Oct. 20 on DUI.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Harris, Ryan S., 4/2/1989, of 2312 Pacific St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 18 on DUI; $2,643 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. 

Hobin, David J., 5/1/1979, of 3135 35th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 18 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Holman, Todd M., 9/27/1961, of 524 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; charge dismissed Nov. 16 on DUI.

Johnson, Christopher M., 8/28/1982, of 510 E. 22nd Ave. A, Coal Valley; charge dismissed Nov. 10 on DUI.

