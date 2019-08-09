ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Pierce Jr., William, Bull, Pamela, both of East Moline.
Vazquez, Leobardo, Bunker, Miranda, both of East Moline.
Moo, Oh, Soe, Moonay, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wallace, James, Achenbaugh, Cynthia, both of Orion.
Mason, Sean, Spilker, Ariel, both of Colona.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Case-Bibbs, Trenton, 2/21/1986, of 121 W. 13th St., Apt. 1, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,872 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Davis, Temeka Latae, 4/19/1988, of 1030 13th St., East Moline; charge dismissed July 25 on aggravated fleeing/bodily injury and aggravated fleeing/damage more than $300 property. Charge dismissed June 11 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd and Aggravated DUI/3+.
Duarte, Jorge Antonio, 12/21/1998, of 2532 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 11 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use of deadly weapon; $1,007 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated unlawful use weapon/person/fire loaded/FOID.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Slocum, Sally Jo, 2/18/1980, of 1126 W. Mill, Kewanee; $2,390 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, 100 hours public service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.