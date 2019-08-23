ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Conner, Richard, Toum, Aysha, both of Davenport.
Chavez, Dominic, Hopkins, Heather, both of East Moline.
Contreras, Sergio, Avalos, Hilda, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Bizarri, Mary, Darren.
Munson, John, Virginia.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bond, Timothy R., 11/25/1969, of 714 Allen St., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,546 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Brady, Maxwell C., 2/15/1986, of 1029 Roseview St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 11 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $686 court costs, two years DOC.
Cameron, Edgar L., 12/20/1960, of 436 W. Prospect, Oneida; charge dismissed June 3 on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Dienst, Keith A., 7/19/1964, of 8671 Township Rd., 1500 N., Toulon, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision June 17 on DUI; $2,325 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 100 hours public/community service, drug treatment, alcohol treatment.
Henry, William C., 12/24/1981, of 417 40th St., Moline; charge dismissed on DUI.