ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Twizerumukiza, Jeanbaptiste, Muzerwa, Regine, both of Rock Island.
Spence, Brad, Martinez, Kristina, both of Bettendorf.
Grumadas, Chad, Corder, Jessica, both of East Moline.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Talty, Ryan, Geever, Miranda, both of Bettendorf.
Schanken, Timothy, King, Emilly, both of Geneseo.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Contreras, Juan L., 12/17/1998, of 309 N East St., Kewanee; withheld judgment June 13 on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $2,106 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment, 65 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st.
Crosby, Deann L., 8/16/1954, of 28582 N. 1300th Ave., Sheffield; withheld judgment/2nd chance; $1,126 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, medical/mental treatment, 60 days jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on seven counts of theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Wagoner, Stephanie E., 2/18/1994, of 400 Taylor Drive, Apt. 704, Port Byron; guilty finding entered July 17 on DUI; $2,867 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.