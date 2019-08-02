ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Stevens, Aaron, Anderson, Yenae, both of Milan.
Bradley, Micheal, Springer, Hannah, both of Moline.
Gross, George, Gross, Mary, both of Rock Island.
Duffy, Spencer, Dean, April, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Xique-Cuatlacuatl, Cecilio, Xique, Alishia.
Anderson, Erik, Melissa.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Freymann, Jennifer A., 10/14/1974, of 1535 36th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered May 14 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,711 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment.
Garcia, Reina A., 9/16/1989, of 309 N. Lakeview Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed May 6 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.
Hammons, Matthew A., 10/14/1983, no address provided; guilty finding entered May 29 on violate order protection; $1,031 fine/costs, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced May 29 on violate order/prior domestic battery.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Waggoner, Kayla C., 6/4/1994, of 18620 River Rd. N., Cordova; withheld judgment with supervision June 11 on DUI; $2,582 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Westhoff, Megan Elizabeth, 9/16/1988, of 915 28th St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision June 11 on DUI; $2,252 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.