ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Merry, Sean, Blue Grass; Spier, Courtney, Rapids City.
Sheesley, Phillip, Van De Voorde, Sherri, both of East Moline.
Welser, Jonathan, Dooley, Ashton, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Singh Dhaliwal, Kuljinder, Kaur Dhaliwal, Rajwinder.
Shefelton, Marc, Rebecca.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Smith, William E., 6/14/1974, of 1283 Independence Dr., Hobart, Ind.; guilty finding entered May 21 on possession of controlled substance; $1,466 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Nichols, Kent Richard, 4/13/2002, of 3822 N. Linwood Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision July 25 on DUI; $2,611 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Nielsen, Sirena M., 12/10/1977, of 4512 7th St., Apt. 3111, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 17 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, months supervision.
Nunez-Cruz, Oscar, 11/21/1994, of 418 16th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed July 11 on DUI.
Reinhart, Kelly Marie, 7/8/1977, of 2411 11th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision July 31 on DUI; $2,141 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.