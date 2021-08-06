 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
Daily record: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pauley, Quinton Joseph, 6/8/2001, of 131 W. Main St., Apt. D, Aledo; guilty finding entered July 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,235 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Pauwels, Sydney Elizabeth, 7/20/1995, of 3204 27th Ave., Apt. 2, Rock Island; withheld judgment July 9 on two counts of felony possession of controlled substance; $4,176 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Garcia, Melissa; 8/2/1997, of 115 S. Walnut St., Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,675 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. 

Gonzalez, Jazmin, 9/11/1992, of 4610 Hickory Ave., Hammond, Ind.; guilty finding entered June 22 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Johnson, Shane M., 1/20/1977, of 284 Briargate Drive, Colona; charge dismissed May 14 on DUI. 

Millender, Barry D., 6/10,1970, of 708 N.W. 7th Ave., Galva; withheld judgment with supervision May 11 on DUI; $3,206 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

