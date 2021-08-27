 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Daily record: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Reynolds, Sara Lynn, 7/12/1981, of 1441 38th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $3,820 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on bring controlled substance penal institute. 

Robinson, Danny, 3/30/1987, of 1932 11th Ave. B, Moline; guilty finding entered July 15 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog; $7,803 fine/costs, 15 years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and one count mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.

Sabel, Ryan S., 2/28/1982, of 210 Main St., Ophiem, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,415 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered July 21 on aggravated UUW/person/loaded/no FCCA; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Taets, James A., 3/13/1963, of 13016 13th St, Milan; charge dismissed on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

Talley, Adam M., 7/29/1981, of 2519 116th Ave. W., Milan; guilty finding entered June 8 on violate order/prior violate of order; $3,049 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, special facility attend. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Jones, Erik J., 12/27/1987, of 942 5th Ave. Dr. W., Andalusia; withheld judgment with supervision July 22 on DUI; $3,042 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

